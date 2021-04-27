Kolesar (hip) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Avalanche, David Schoen of Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Kolesar has been sidelined since April 11 but is finally nearing a return. The rookie has produced 10 points in 35 games while skating in a bottom-six role. Definitive word on his status should come down prior to puck drop Wednesday.
