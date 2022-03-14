Kolesar notched an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kolesar snapped his six-game point drought with the helper on Evgenii Dadonov's second-period tally. Offense is a secondary part of Kolesar's physical playing style. The 24-year-old winger has 19 points, 76 shots on net, 157 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 60 contests. He's been one of the most consistent parts of the Golden Knights' lineup in an injury-plagued season for the team, but his limited scoring capability diminishes his potential for fantasy managers.