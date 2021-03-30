Kolesar notched an assist, two hits, a pair of shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Kolesar set up Alec Martinez's insurance tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Kolesar has earned the trust of head coach Pete DeBoer to play in a third-line role. The Manitoba native has six points, 66 hits, 30 PIM and 27 shots on net through 28 contests.