Kolesar scored an empty-net goal and had three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Colorado. He also had two blocks and two hits.

Kolesar found the open net with 30 seconds left in the third period to punctuate the scoring in Vegas' victory. The 24-year-old winger had entered the night with just one assist in his first five games. He had three goals and 12 points in 44 contests as a rookie in 2020-21.