Kolesar notched an assist and a team-high five hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the coyotes.

Kolesar has been used sparingly this year -- his 8:18 of ice time Wednesday was just the second time in four games he's topped eight minutes. He picked up a secondary helper on Alex Pietrangelo's first-period goal, which counted as Kolesar's first NHL point. The 23-year-old winger has also contributed 13 hits despite the limited ice time, fitting in nicely to a physical bottom-six in Vegas. Fantasy managers won't need to follow Kolesar's progress in 2020-21, as he isn't likely to accumulate many points.