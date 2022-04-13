Kolesar notched an assist, five hits and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kolesar snapped an eight-game point drought with the secondary helper on Alec Martinez's first-period marker. Through 72 appearances, Kolesar is at 22 points, 86 shots, 230 hits, 66 PIM and a minus-6 rating. He should be able to maintain a fourth-line role going forward, though he had seen middle-six minutes when the Golden Knights were thinner on the wings.