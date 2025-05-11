Kolesar managed an assist and eight hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Kolesar's first point of the playoffs came on Nicolas Roy's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Kolesar continues to be a fixture on the fourth line, so his lack of offense should come as no surprise. He's added six shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-1 rating over nine postseason contests.