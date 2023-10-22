Kolesar notched an assist, two hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kolesar went without a point in the first five games of the season. The 26-year-old snapped the drought when he set up Nicolas Roy's go-ahead goal in the third period. Kolesar has remained physical in his fourth-line role, picking up 20 hits and 14 PIM through six outings this season.