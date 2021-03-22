Kolesar recorded an assist, two hits and a fighting major in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Kolesar was a healthy scratch Friday, but Max Pacioretty's (lower body) absence allowed Kolesar to draw into the lineup. He dropped the gloves with Austin Wagner in the second period and assisted on Tomas Nosek's third-period tally. The 23-year-old Kolesar has four helpers, 21 PIM, 59 hits and 18 shots on net through 24 games.