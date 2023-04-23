Kolesar scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and had a fighting major in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Jets in Game 3.

Kolesar and Brenden Dillon dropped the gloves just 49 seconds into the game. It was Kolesar who would get the last laugh, with a second-period tally, which gave the Golden Knights a 4-1 lead late in the second period. The Jets rallied back, but Vegas won 3:40 into the second overtime to take a 2-1 series lead. Playing on the fourth line, Kolesar won't add much offense, but he has four shots on net, 15 hits and seven PIM through three playoff outings.