Kolesar (illness) will return to the Golden Knights lineup Saturday against the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
After missing Thursday's matchup versus Florida with an illness, Kolesar will return to his regular bottom-six role Saturday. The 26-year-old winger has six points (two goals, four assists), 109 hits and 34 penalty minutes through 36 games this season.
