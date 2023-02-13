Kolesar recorded an assist, five hits and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Kolesar has picked up an assist in each of his last two games, though his goal drought is now at 10 contests. The 25-year-old winger also continues to bring physicality -- he's logged at least two hits in all but one game since the start of January. He's at five goals, eight helpers, 188 hits, 44 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances.