Kolesar (undisclosed) didn't finish Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Kolesar appeared to suffer an injury in the second period, and he didn't join the Golden Knights' bench in the third. The rough-and-tumble winger had an assist, three shots on goal and three hits prior to his exit. The 25-year-old has been solid in a bottom-six role with 24 points, 246 hits, 94 shots on net and 68 PIM in 77 appearances. An update on Kolesar's status should be available before Tuesday's game versus the Stars.