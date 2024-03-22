Kolesar scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Kolesar cashed in on a loose puck at 18:40 of the third period, and that goal ended up being the game-winner. The tough winger has three points over his last two contests, though it's likely just a short burst of offense now that the Golden Knights are close to full health up front. Kolesar has six goals, 14 points, 233 hits, 60 shots on net, 40 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 66 outings overall.