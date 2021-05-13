Kolesar scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Kolesar tallied to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead in the first period. The physical forward had three goals, 12 points, 46 shots on net and 107 hits through 44 appearances in his first full NHL season. He's been a physical presence for an already heavy-hitting Golden Knights squad.