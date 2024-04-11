Kolesar notched a shorthanded goal and complied six hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers.

Kolesar got Vegas on the board with a shorthanded tally midway through the third period, beating Stuart Skinner on a breakaway to cut the deficit to 4-1. It's Kolesar's first goal since March 21 -- he'd logged just one assist in eight games prior to Wednesday's contest. The 27-year-old winger has seven goals and 16 points through 75 games this year while racking up 264 hits in a fourth-line role.