Kolesar (upper body) will travel with the Knights for their three-game road trip but remains in doubt to play, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Monday.

Kolesar recorded just one goal in nine contests prior to his four-game absence. The 25-year-old winger has already matched his personal best in goals (seven) and needs just four more points to get back over the 20-point threshold for the second consecutive campaign.

