Kolesar (upper body) will travel with the Knights for their three-game road trip but remains in doubt to play, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Monday.
Kolesar recorded just one goal in nine contests prior to his four-game absence. The 25-year-old winger has already matched his personal best in goals (seven) and needs just four more points to get back over the 20-point threshold for the second consecutive campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Might play next week•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Sidelined with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Out Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Scores early, brawls late•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Puts away goal•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Contributes assist in win•