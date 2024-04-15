Kolesar notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Kolesar has two goals and two assists over six games in April. That's already more offense than he's had in every month but January this season. The 27-year-old has 18 points, 71 shots on net, 269 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 77 contests overall, a level of production nearly identical to last season.