Kolesar produced an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kolesar has four hits over two games to begin the season, in addition to his assist, one shot on net and one blocked shot. Hits are often his biggest source of fantasy value, though with a deep offense in Vegas, it'll be tough for Kolesar to carve out anything more than a fourth-line role. He had a career-high 30 points while averaging 13:12 per game over 82 regular-season appearances last year, but he's posted just 10:00 of ice time per game in 2025-26 so far. In other words, expect some regression across the board if his minutes remain low.