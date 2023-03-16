Kolesar (upper body) might return to the lineup next week, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kolesar, who wasn't in the lineup for the last two games, is expected to miss Thursday's outing against Calgary and Sunday's contest versus Columbus. The 25-year-old has seven goals, 16 points, 64 PIM and 240 hits in 64 appearances this season. When Kolesar is ready to play, he will likely serve in a bottom-six role.