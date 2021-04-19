Kolesar (hip) will miss Monday's game against the Sharks, David Schoen of Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Kolesar will log a fifth consecutive absence due to this injury. His next chance to return to his customary bottom-six role will arrive in Wednesday's rematch against the Sharks.
