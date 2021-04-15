Kolesar (hip) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Kolesar will miss his second straight game after suffering the injury in Sunday's contest against Arizona, as he's still without a timetable for return. The 24-year-old has had a decent season, supplying two goals and 10 points across 35 games. With Kolesar out, Tomas Jurco will stay in the lineup on the team's fourth line for Wednesday's game.