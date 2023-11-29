Kolesar scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Kolesar got his first goal of the year late in the third period to force overtime. He snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. The 26-year-old winger has managed a mere three points to go with 72 hits, 25 PIM, 19 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 23 contests this season. Kolesar has maintained a steady spot on the fourth line, but the lack of offense takes him out of consideration in most fantasy formats.