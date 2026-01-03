Kolesar scored a goal and recorded four hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Kolesar found the back of the net for the first time this season in Friday's contest, which put the Golden Knights out in front momentarily in the first period. With the twine finder, he is up to seven points, 33 shots on net, 119 hits and 26 blocks through 39 appearances this year. Three of his points have come in his last five games, where he has also registered 14 PIM, 16 hits and four blocks. In deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats, Kolesar is a decent streaming option while he heats up offensively. He remains on pace to post 200-plus hits for the fifth consecutive season.