Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Nets tying goal

Kolesar scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kolesar's first attempt went off the post, but it landed in the crease behind Scott Wedgewood for the Vegas winger to tap in. Kolesar hadn't scored since March 14 versus the Blackhawks, and his last point came March 22 against the Stars. In 15 playoff outings, he's contributed 11 shots on net, 69 hits, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating while playing on the fourth line.