Kolesar (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Flames.
Kolesar is traveling with the team but continues to sit out. This will be his sixth straight absence, and with Nicolas Roy (lower body) returning to action Thursday, competition for playing time in a bottom-six role has increased while Kolesar has been out.
