Kolesar (undisclosed) is not expected to play Thursday versus the Lightning, per the NHL media site.
Kolesar will miss his second straight game with the injury. His absence will allow Pavel Dorofeyev to stay in the lineup, while Nicolas Roy is bumped up to the third line. Kolesar's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Panthers.
