Kolesar saw his point drought extend to 16 games in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Kolesar's simply not shooting the puck much -- during his drought, he has seven shots on goal. He's added 22 PIM and 52 hits to supply some toughness, but those two contributions alone don't make him an option in most fantasy formats. For the season, the 25-year-old has three goals, one helper, 105 hits, 31 PIM, 24 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 33 outings.
