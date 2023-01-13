Kolesar notched two assists, six hits and a fight in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Kolesar helped out on goals by his linemates Nicolas Roy and William Carrier, with the latter's tally standing as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Kolesar also fought Givani Smith in the first period. With a goal, four helpers and two fights over his last five games, Kolesar is getting more involved in a variety of ways. He has four tallies, five assists, 32 shots on net, 138 hits and 41 PIM through 41 appearances this season.