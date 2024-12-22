Kolesar scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added five hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

This was Kolesar's first scoring contribution since he signed a three-year extension with the Golden Knights on Dec. 13. The 27-year-old winger has primarily filled a bottom-six role this season, though he occasionally gets rewarded with extra ice time when he's playing well. Kolesar has eight goals, five assists, 39 shots on net, 104 hits and a plus-3 rating through 33 contests overall, so he may have some appeal in deep formats that reward his physicality.