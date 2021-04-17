Kolesar (hip) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Kolesar will miss his third straight game with a hip injury. The 24-year-old has 10 points and 82 hits in 35 games this season. He'll be questionable for Sunday's rematch with the Ducks.
