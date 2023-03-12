Kolesar is not in Sunday's lineup against St. Louis, per the NHL's media site.
It's unclear if Kolesar is injured or simply a healthy scratch but Pavel Dorofeyev will suit up in his absence. Kolesar has missed just two games this season, both during October.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Scores early, brawls late•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Puts away goal•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Contributes assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Pockets assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Registers helper•