Kolesar (illness) will not play Sunday against Winnipeg, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Kolesar will miss a second consecutive game but he was at practice Saturday, so it's unclear if he's still dealing with an illness or if he's a healthy scratch. Regardless, Jake Leschyshyn is expected to suit up again.
