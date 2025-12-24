Kolesar notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

The helper was Kolesar's first point in 10 games in December. He was limited to two assists over 14 outings in November and has generally struggled all year to generate offense from the fourth line. The 28-year-old is at a total of five helpers, 30 shots on net, 104 hits, 22 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 35 appearances. The toughness is always there, but Kolesar's lack of offense gives him little appeal in fantasy.