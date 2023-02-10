Kolesar notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Kolesar set up Nicolas Roy's first-period tally. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Kolesar, though he provided some help in banger leagues by racking up 19 hits in that span. The 25-year-old winger is up to 12 points, 183 hits, 48 PIM, 41 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 51 contests this season, primarily playing on the fourth line.