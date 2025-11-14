Kolesar provided an assist and six hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Kolesar set up Shea Theodore's tally late in the second period. The assist ended a five-game point drought for Kolesar, who is still looking for his first goal of the season. The heavy-hitting winger has three helpers, 48 hits, 14 blocked shots, 11 shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-6 rating through 16 appearances in a fourth-line role this season.