Kolesar notched an assist and seven hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Kolesar led all Vegas forwards with 18:46 of ice time. His responsibility continues to grow, though it helps that he's racked up six points over his last six contests. The winger has 17 points -- one shy of last year's total -- while adding 46 shots on net, 116 hits, 27 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 38 appearances this season.