Kolesar scored a goal on two shots and added a team-high six hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Kolesar snapped a five-game drought with his tally. He's scored in line with his fourth-line role lately, posting three goals and two assists over 17 contests since the start of January. Kolesar is up to 11 points, 46 shots on net, 167 hits, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 52 appearances, so he doesn't need to be tracked closely in fantasy.