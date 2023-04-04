Kolesar netted a goal in Vegas' 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota on Monday.
Kolesar tallied the marker midway through the first period to open the scoring. It was his eighth goal and 17th point in 69 outings this season. Kolesar didn't record a point over his previous five contests, but he did dish out 21 hits in that span and is up to 259 in 2022-23.
