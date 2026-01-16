Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Puts away goal in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolesar scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Kolesar cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second period with his second goal of the season. Both of those tallies, as well as one assist, have come in eight outings in January. The 28-year-old power winger is at nine points, 39 shots on net, 42 PIM and 151 hits through 46 appearances in a bottom-six role this season. He could have depth appeal in fantasy if his offense improves.
