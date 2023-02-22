Kolesar scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Kolesar snapped a 12-game goal drought with his first-period tally. He's been heating up lately -- he had an assist in three of his last four contests before bulging the twine Tuesday. The 25-year-old fourth-liner is up to six goals, nine helpers, 46 shots on net, 199 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 55 outings overall.