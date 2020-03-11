Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Recalled from AHL
The Golden Knights promoted Kolesar from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Kolesar made his NHL debut in January but suited up for just one NHL contest during his stint with the big club. The 22-year-old forward has 18 points in 33 AHL games this season.
