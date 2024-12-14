Kolesar signed a three-year, $7.5 million extension with the Golden Knights on Friday.

Kolesar will get a bump in salary from $1.4 million to $2.5 million AAV. The 27-year-old has been a bottom-six fixture for the Golden Knights and was set for unrestricted free agency this summer prior to signing the extension. He has contributed seven goals, four assists, 90 hits and 33 shots on net while averaging a career-high 12:55 of ice time per game over 29 appearances in 2024-25.