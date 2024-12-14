Kolesar signed a three-year, $7.5 million extension with the Golden Knights on Friday.
Kolesar will get a bump in salary from $1.4 million to $2.5 million AAV. The 27-year-old has been a bottom-six fixture for the Golden Knights and was set for unrestricted free agency this summer prior to signing the extension. He has contributed seven goals, four assists, 90 hits and 33 shots on net while averaging a career-high 12:55 of ice time per game over 29 appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Scores in win over Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Strikes in win•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Tallies in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Hands out helper in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Three-point effort Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Pots go-ahead goal•