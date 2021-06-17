Kolesar posted an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.

Kolesar won a faceoff back to Alex Pietrangelo, who scored from the point at 18:46 of the second period. The 24-year-old Kolesar began the game on the third line, but moved up to a prime position between Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone on the top line to begin the second period. With Chandler Stephenson (upper body) deemed day-to-day, Kolesar could be in line to take on a top-six role after a decent showing Wednesday. He's collected four points, 49 hits, 12 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 13 playoff outings.