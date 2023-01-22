Kolesar logged an assist, four hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Kolesar has been mixing in some offense lately with four points and 30 hits over his last five contests. The physical winger is up to 11 points in 45 outings overall, and his 162 hits put him sixth in the league. He's added 37 shots on net, 43 PIM and a plus-6 rating while maintaining a regular role in the Golden Knights' bottom six.