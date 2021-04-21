Kolesar (hip) won't play Wednesday against San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Kolesar will miss a sixth straight game Wednesday, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Either way, the 24-year-old winger has only notched 10 points in 35 games this season, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.
