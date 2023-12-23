Kolesar (undisclosed) is back in Vegas' lineup Saturday against the Panthers.
After missing the Golden Knights' last two games, Kolesar will return to a bottom-six role Saturday against Florida. The 26-year-old winger has two goals, five points and 97 hits through 32 games this season.
