Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Returns to NHL squad
Kolesar was promoted from AHL Chicago on Saturday.
Kolesar should provide some depth up front for the Golden Knights and could draw in Saturday if his recall is an indication that one of the other 12 healthy forwards is dealing with an injury or illness. In any event, Kolesar has yet to score a goal and owns just six assists through 18 AHL contests, so his fantasy upside likely remains minimal.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Struggles continue in AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Trade sends him to 'The Strip'•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Leads Seattle to first WHL title•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Strong showing in WHL playoffs•
-
Blue Jackets' Keegan Kolesar: Back to full health in juniors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.