Kolesar is dealing with an undisclosed injury and won't be available against Vancouver on Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Kolesar is pointless in his last five games while registering a meager two shots, though the winger did dish out 16 hits. Given his lack of offensive upside, few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his absence. Pavel Dorofeyev is set to slot into the lineup with Kolesar out of action.