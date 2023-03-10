Kolesar scored a goal, doled out four hits and added 12 PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Kolesar snapped a seven-game point drought on the opening shift, scoring 27 seconds into the game. The 25-year-old was then involved in a line brawl in the third period, which saw both teams lose their fourth lines and third defense pairings to ejections. Kolesar is rarely afraid to mix things up -- he's posted 237 hits and 64 PIM to go with 16 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 63 appearances.